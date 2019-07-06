Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi unveils statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri in Varanasi

Jul 6, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, to launch the BJP’s mega membership drive. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik received the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

This is PM’s second visit to the city after his party registered a thumping victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019. PM Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for keeping faith in his government.

PM greeted by son of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri and Senior Congress leader Anil Shastri at Varanasi airport. PM later inaugurated a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri. LB Shastri’s younger son and BJP leader Sunil Shastri also present.

 

