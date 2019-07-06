Puducherry CM walks out from Planning Board meeting for this reason

The Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with his colleagues on Saturday walked out of annual meeting of the state planning meeting of the state planning board that was convened here.

The meeting was convened to decide the annual budget of the union territory which, is to be recommended to the central government in the legislative assembly.

The meeting was disrupted by the cabinet led by the Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayansamy questioned the absence of certain special invitees who had recommended and wanted to be present.

Using this (absence of special invitees) as a reason, The HCM walked out of the meeting with his colleagues, belittling the Board, stating the Board was merely an advisory body and not necessary to even reconvene to discuss budget matters,” read an official statement from LG office.

Bedi said in a statement, ” However, I am not quite sure of the real reasons of HCM in walking out today, while undermining the importance of the State Planning Board, knowing fully well that Puducherry is working on a Vote of Account.”