Punjab sisters write letter with blood to Prez Kovind, seek help

A letter have been written by two girls hailing from Punjab. It has been asserted that they have written the letter with stains o blood.The letter has been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his help in the “false cases” filed against them.

The complaints are written on the the pretext Kabutarbaazi and cheating cases registered against them and said that they have been living in fear for so long. They also demanded euthanasia for the whole family if they do not get justice.

“Two false cases of Kabutarbaazi and cheating and fraud have been filed against us under Section of 420 the Indian Penal Code. We have been urging police to investigate the matter as we have been trapped in false cases but they are not listening to us.” They said.

“We have demanded euthanasia for the whole family if we do not receive justice,” they added.

The Moga Police DSP Kuljinder Singh denied the allegations levelled against the police by the two girls.