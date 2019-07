Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by Patna Court on Saturday in connection with a defamation filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over the “Modi” surname jibe made during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Gandhi, while addressing an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, allegedly said: “Be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi all has a common surname…why all thieves have a common surname?”.