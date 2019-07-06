Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Patna High Court

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, has been granted bail by the Patna Court. The bail has been passed by the country in connection with the defamation case filed by the Bihar Deputy chief Minister Sushil Modi.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had filed the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in April, taking exception to a snide remark made by Gandhi at an election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar district that all thieves had the surname Modi — referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi.

Gandhi who resigned recently as the President has took the moral responsibility for his party’s defeat.had last visited the Bihar capital in May, when he held a roadshow for actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who failed to retain the Patna Sahib seat on a Congress ticket in the parliamentary polls held in April-May.