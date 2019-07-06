Latest NewsIndia

Rajya Sabha Election : Congress MLAs resign from Gujarat Assembly

Jul 6, 2019, 07:20 am IST
Less than a minute

Rebel Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala resigned from the State Legislative Assembly, soon after casting their votes against the whip issued by the party in the by-elections to two Rajya Sabha seats of Gujarat. Both BJP candidates — External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC youth leader Jugal Thakor — won the election.

“S Jaishankar received 104 votes while Thakor received 105 votes. Both Congress rivals received 70 votes each. One vote was invalidated on the Amit Shah seat. We are not immediately sure who cast the invalid vote,” Additional chief electoral officer Ashok Manek said.

A total of five MLAs — from the Congress, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — voted for the BJP.

Meanwhile, Thakor and Zala, after casting their votes, rushed to the chamber of the Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Rajendra Trivedi and tendered their resignations. Both MLAs expressed their grievances against the Congress though they did not say if they would join the BJP in the near future.

Tags

Related Articles

These Gulf nations issues list of Qatar-linked terrorist groups

This country announces 16-day holiday

Aug 17, 2017, 08:20 am IST

Income tax department has conducted surveys at all major bitcoin exchanges across the country.

Dec 13, 2017, 04:17 pm IST

Congress’ seat gain due to temple blessings or hard work?

Dec 19, 2017, 03:58 pm IST

Indian Army to buy new weapons worth Rs 40,000 crore

Oct 29, 2017, 06:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close