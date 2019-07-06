Sexual abuse case in Pollachi; Nine detained for assaulting minor

In another case of suspected sexual abuse by a gang in Pollachi, nine persons have been detained for questioning following a complaint from the relatives of a 16-year-old girl, police said Saturday.

According to the police, the girl, a 10th standard student staying with her grandmother, had developed friendship with a youth in Pollachi, about 35 km from here, a few months ago. As the friendship turned into love, the youth called the girl to his house Friday morning, they said.

When she arrived at the youth’s house and was talking to him, some of his friends entered and they all tried to sexually abuse her, the police said.