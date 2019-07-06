Shoaib Malik announces retirement from ODIs

Pak cricketer Shoaib Malik has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. Malik was one of the last remaining active ODI cricketers who made their debut in the 20th century. Chris Gayle was the only other player in the 2019 World Cup to have made his debut in the 1990s.

“I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had made this decision a few years ago, that I would retire after Pakistan’s last World Cup match,” Malik said at the press conference after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs at Lord’s on Friday.

“I am sad to be leaving a format I once loved but I am happy that I will now get to spend more time with my family. This will also allow me to focus on T20s,” said Malik, bringing the curtains down on an ODI career that lasted two decades. Malik made his ODI debut in October 1999.