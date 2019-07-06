Latest NewsNEWS

This Indian city was declared World Heritage Site by UNESCO

Jul 6, 2019, 07:55 pm IST
Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over. guess who might have made such a assertion like this , it is none other than Our PM Modi

Jaipur was declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO today during the 43rd meeting of World Heritage Committee in Azerbaijan’s Baku. The historic walled city of Jaipur in Rajasthan, was founded in 1727 AD. “Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

