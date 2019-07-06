This Indian city was declared World Heritage Site by UNESCO

Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO. https://t.co/1PIX4YjAC4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2019

Jaipur was declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO today during the 43rd meeting of World Heritage Committee in Azerbaijan’s Baku. The historic walled city of Jaipur in Rajasthan, was founded in 1727 AD. “Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted.