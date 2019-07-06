Vijay’s success mantra has a taste of failure.

Failures are stepping stones to success; this phrase is exemplified by the life story of Vijay Vardhan, a native of Sirsa in Hariyana. He tasted 35 failures before clearing the UPSC exam in 2018. His civil service victory was on his fifth attempt.

He is an electronic engineering graduate. After his studies he attempted UPSC exam in 2014 and it was in vein. Next year he cleared prelims but didn’t get through the mains. Meanwhile he wrote many government exams including that to Grade A and Grade B posts. UPSC, Hariyana PSC, NABARD, RBI, RRB, CGL the list is goes like this. He even failed in medical examination and certificate verification.

There were many a slip between the cup and the lip. However he didn’t give up his determination. In 2018 he bagged 104th rank. He opted for IPS. His victory testifies that the constant hard work and unwavering perseverance will give you the desired result. He reminds that even if one fails, it is our attitude to cope up with the situation that will take us to somewhere.