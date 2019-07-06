“Why Should Malayali’s Spent Rs 3000 Crore For Kerala Police,” Asks Advocate Harish Vasudevan. Check Out his Facebook Post

The Kerala Cabinet on Friday took the decision to go for a judicial investigation in the custodial death of Rajkumar, who was allegedly involved in financial fraud, at Nedumkandam police station in Idukki. The issue has pushed the state government into a defensive position, as the custody deaths are becoming a continuous tale under this government. Advocate and activist Harish Vasudevan though, cannot digest this decision and wonders why the police force exists, if every investigation is to be carried out like this.

“What is the experience of Justice Narayana Kurup in investigating murders? If people only trust in the investigation carried out by people outside the force, why then we Malayalis are spending Rs 3000 crores(for police force). Why are we feeding this force using our tax money? Government is telling people indirectly that the home department is an utter failure by outsourcing these jobs. What should we understand?” he asks in his Facebook post. Check out the actual post.