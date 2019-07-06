Youths rescue girl from rape

Rajasthan Police congratulated the youths who saved a girl from molestation. Manish (15), Amit (18), Rohith (18) and Badal (14), natives of Jawahar Nagar in Kachi Basti were honored for their courageous act. They were playing cricket when they heard the cry of the girl. They saw that a man was trying to rape the young girl amidst the valley. They resisted the attacker and called the police. Their timely intervention saved the girl from a big disaster. The police rewarded them with certificates and cash prize.

Additional Director General B K Sony gave away the awards. He extended heartfelt wishes for their future. However the city is facing protests in the death of another minor girl who was raped and murdered. There was no arrest made on the case which made the people furious. The internet connection of the region is suspended due to the unrest.