Latest NewsIndia

Amit Shah launches BJP membership drive in Telangana

Jul 7, 2019, 06:54 am IST
Less than a minute

BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the party’s membership campaign in Telangana by issuing a membership card to a tribal woman.Shah had lunch at the residence of Soni Nayak at Ranganayakula Thanda, a tribal hamlet in Mamidipalli village of Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The BJP chief interacted with the tribal woman and her family members. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, BJP’s Telangana unit chief K. Laxman, national General Secretary P. Muralidhar Rao and other leaders.

This is Shah’s first visit to Telangana since the BJP-led NDA retained power at the Centre.

Tags

Related Articles

Asif Ali reacts to haters who criticised his wife for not wearing Hijab

Nov 15, 2018, 08:10 am IST

SDPI supported Congress, admits State President

May 22, 2019, 11:35 pm IST
vegetable-pakora-

How to make crunchy vegetable pakora for rainy evenings

Jun 8, 2017, 03:57 pm IST

VIRAL WATCH; CCTV camera captures bizarre creature;30 million views of this shocking video

Jun 12, 2019, 06:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close