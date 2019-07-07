Latest NewsInternational

People protest against 'bull-running' festival in a unique way

Jul 7, 2019
The San Fermin bull-running festival has been started in Sapin’s Pamplona city. Around 1 million people participated in the festival which lasts 9 days. But this time the festival is facing protests from animal lovers. The mayor of the city has expressed willingness for discussions.

The main attractions of the San Ferman festivals are bull running bullfighting. The animal lovers claim that the animals have been treated cruelly for this. They also demand a complete ban on these. The same bulls are used for both running and fighting.

The protestors who held their protest before the city hall in Pamplona wearing horns of bulls and pouring red colored liquid on their body. Around 60 bulls are killed in the festival every year.

At the same time, another group of people has come forward opposing the protest saying that the bull running and bullfighting were traditional sports of Pamplona and they must be continues.

