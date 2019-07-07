Refused sex, man killed wife

A man has killed his wife for refusing his request to have sex and has cut down his own genitals. The shocking incident took place in Pokhar village in Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Anwarul Hassan aged 24 has killed his wife and injured himself. He is undergoing treatment in Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Hassan was married to the victim aged 20 years only a year ago. He came back from his job site in Surat, Gujarat only two days ago. The accused admitted that he stabbed the victim s she refused to have sex with him and later he cut his own genitals. Both were alone in the home. he neighbors who saw the incident informed the police.

The police have registered a case.