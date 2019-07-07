Latest NewsIndia

Sindhiya resigns from the post of Congress General Secretary

Jul 7, 2019, 07:33 pm IST
Jyothiradithya Sindhiya resigns from the post of AICC general secretary. He tweeted that he takes the responsibility of failure in Loksabha election and the resignation is due to this. He submitted the resignation to Rahul Gandhi. He was in charge of the Western UP. Deepak Chhabria and Harish Rawat, the AICC general secretaries resigned earlier. Sindya was defeated by K P Yadav the BJP candidate in the recent elections. His name was propped up as the Presidential candidate when Mr. Gandhi resigned.

Following Rahul’s stepping down, Congress camp witnessed mass resignation. Milind Deora, President of Mumbai Congress also resigned. He said that a three-member committee was formed to supervise the party procedures. Rahul submitted his resignation on May 25th and he tweeted an open letter which explains his decision. The Congress Working Committee has not concluded anything regarding the new president.

