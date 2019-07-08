Actress faces 5-years jail term for catching ‘giant clams’: Video

A South-Korean actress was sentenced with 5-years jail term for catching an endangered ‘giant clams’ while doing an underwater shoot. South-Korean actress Lee Yeol- Eum was charged with a five-year jail term for conducting underwater photoshoot as part of a television reality show ‘Law of Jungle’. Lee Yeol Eum was seen in the video catching ‘giant clams’ at a Thailand marine park.

It is alleged that the actress has caught endangered species of sea animals while shooting. The shooting was done in Thailand. The Thailand police have taken the case.

The episode of the reality show was telecasted in Thailand on June 30 and it stirred controversy in the country. After heavy protests were sparked against the actress in Thailand and it forced the police to take the case. The actress was fined 40,000 Baht and five years jail term.

The TV channel has informed that the mistake occurred as they were unaware of the law. But police declined the statement has gone ahead with the case.