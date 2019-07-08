Actress turned politician Jayaprada misspells ‘Country’ while teaching students: Video

Actress turned politician Jayaprada has been always hit the headlines for various reasons. She was earlier hit the headlines after the abusive comments SP leader Azam Khan has remarked about the former Bollywood actress, and her joining the BJP after quitting SP.

But now a video of the former MP from Uttar Pradesh has become viral. The video shows the former Lok Sabha member from Rampur teaching wrong spelling to students.

She has misspelled ‘Country to Contry’.Instead of writing ‘India is my country’ she wrote’India is my contry’

She tried to teach English to a group of school students in Rampur Uttar Pradesh. She visited the school to support Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s campaign for encouraging children to join schools. The incident took place on July 1. ABP News, a Hindi news channel has aired the video.

Jayaprada contested from Rampur in 2019 general election but was defeated by Azam Khan of SP.