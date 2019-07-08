Bangladesh or Bengali? Sarfaraz Ahmed Has an Important Lesson for this Journalist

The fairy tale of Pakistan running to becoming the World Cup champions much like the 1992 edition is finally over. The spooky similarities between the campaign of Pakistan in both years have been halted following them being relegated to the fifth position on the points table. The black caps edged them out with their superior run rate. Talking to media persons, Sarfaraz said that Indian team cannot be blamed for the loss against England which affected Pakistan’s chances of making it to the final four.

“No, no, it is not right to say this. I don’t think India lost because of us. England played well to win,” Sarfaraz told reporters.

During the conversation, one of the journalists used the word ‘Bengalis’ instead of Bangladesh and Sarfaraz was quick to correct him. The journalist asked why the team management did not give Shoaib Malik a farewell in the match against the “Bengalis.

“Please don’t use this word. It could become an issue for you on social media. I think you should address them as Bangladesh. You are using an objectionable word,” replied Sarfaraz.

“Shoaib is our senior-most player and though he did not have a good World Cup, he has served the country a lot. His presence in the team was very good for all of us,” Sarfaraz added.

