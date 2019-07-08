BJP’s take on Anju Bobby George ; Read to Know the truth

The Bharathiya Janatha Party on Monday slammed the Kerala athlete Anju Bobby George for reportedly changing her take on joining the party.

The Karnataka BJP media convernor asserted that Anju Bobby George came on stage and took the party flag and our state President BS Yedyurappa announced that she had joined BJP.

Dont Know why she changed her stand he added.

Doesnot she know the meaning of taking flag on stage from the president he added further more.

After Olympian Anju Bobby George denied reports that she has joined BJP, Karnataka BJP media convenor S Shantharam made such comments.

PM Modi had on July launched the BJP membership drive form his parliamentary constituency Varanasi