Central jail in Kerala launches ‘Jail combo luch’

The Viyyur central jail situated in Thrissur district in Kerala has launched ‘Jail Combo Lunch’. The Chicken Biriyani, chicken curry, 3 chapattis, sweet and a bottle of mineral water will be delivered in the home for just Rs.127.The online delivery of the lunch kit will be done the support of online food delievery chain ‘Swiggy’.

The luch kit will have 300 grams of chicken biriyani, 3 chapattis, roasted chicken leg piece, chicken curry, salad, picke, cup-cake and a bottle of mineral water. The luch kit without water will be charged Rs.117. The kit will be delievered within 10 minutes. In the first phase, the service will be in 6 kilometers surrounding the jail.

The project named ‘ Freedom Combo Lucn’ will be launched 11 of this month. The project is being actualized by the instruction from jail DGP Rishiraj Singh. The lunch will be available from 11 am to 3 pm.