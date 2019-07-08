Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

In the commodity market, the price of precious metal gold remains firm while the price of silver was rallied upwards.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was gained by 0.5% to reach at $ 1,406.79 per ounce. The US gold Futures also go up by 0.6% to reach at $ 1,408.90 an ounce.

In the Indian market, the price of gold remain firm In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% remained firm at Rs.35,470 and Rs.35,300 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also remains firm at Rs.27,300 per 8 gram.

But the price of silver has gained today. In India the price of silver gained by Rs.148 to reach Rs.38,948 per kilogram. The weekly-based delivery of silver also rose by Rs.808 to reach Rs.38,093 per kilo. Silver coins also rose by Rs.1000 to reach at Rs.81,000 for buying and Rs.82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.