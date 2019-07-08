Latest NewsIndia

Congress take tough stand against rebels in Karnataka

Jul 8, 2019, 05:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Karnataka Congress toughened their stand against the rebel MLAs. The party move is to disqualify the members if they are not abiding the instructions. As part of this, a legislative party meeting will be conducted tomorrow. If disqualified the members cannot contest in elections. It is noticeable that the governor has not approved their resignation. All the ministers except Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister resigned which highlights a possible reorganization in the cabinet.

Congress ministers resigned first which was followed by JDS ministers. The move is to bring back the resigned MLAs who demanded minister position to return. Ramalinga Reddy who resigned earlier will be attending the party meeting tomorrow. KC Venugopal is negotiating with the rebel MLAs in Mumbai. Nagesh, an Independent MLA also resigned and joined the other rebels in Mumbai. However, D K Sivakumar claimed that he spoke to him and he would come back. Sivakumar quoted Nagesh saying that he was hijacked by Yeddyurappa.

Tags

Related Articles

How to download new android 9 Pie update in Redmi; Details Inside

Jun 3, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister

Jul 27, 2017, 10:25 am IST
BJP

BJP in pole position to win Nagaland election

Feb 22, 2018, 08:45 pm IST

In a Historic Move, CBI arrests its Second in Command

Oct 22, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close