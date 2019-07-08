Congress take tough stand against rebels in Karnataka

Karnataka Congress toughened their stand against the rebel MLAs. The party move is to disqualify the members if they are not abiding the instructions. As part of this, a legislative party meeting will be conducted tomorrow. If disqualified the members cannot contest in elections. It is noticeable that the governor has not approved their resignation. All the ministers except Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister resigned which highlights a possible reorganization in the cabinet.

Congress ministers resigned first which was followed by JDS ministers. The move is to bring back the resigned MLAs who demanded minister position to return. Ramalinga Reddy who resigned earlier will be attending the party meeting tomorrow. KC Venugopal is negotiating with the rebel MLAs in Mumbai. Nagesh, an Independent MLA also resigned and joined the other rebels in Mumbai. However, D K Sivakumar claimed that he spoke to him and he would come back. Sivakumar quoted Nagesh saying that he was hijacked by Yeddyurappa.