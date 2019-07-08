Could Rain Play Spoil Sport When India Takes On Newzealand in the SemiFinals? Check Out the Weather Report

India had one washed out match in the league stage and that was against New Zealand. India is once again all set to take on the black caps in the semifinals and guess what, the weather looks like a villain yet again!

According to the British Met Department, reports, Tuesday will likely be cloudy, with spells of light showers. So there is every chance that India’s match against NZL could well be a rain-interrupted one. But Good News, there is a reserve day!

Wait, before you rejoice, let me spell out the bad news. The weather forecast for the reserve day(Wednesday)is even worse. Wednesday is expected to have “rather extensive rain” along with generally overcast conditions.

So what happens if the game is washed out on both days? How do we decide on the winner? There comes the good news for Indians. In the event that play cannot complete on both days, India will proceed into the finals since they are on higher points in the table.