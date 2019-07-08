Had Enough of Pakistan WC Campaign’s Spooky Similarity with 1992? This India-New Zealand Semi-Final has some Strange Similarities too

The spooky symmetry of Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup campaign with their 1992 victory was a topic of discussion for long and fans couldn’t help but point out the similarities that Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side had with Imran Khan’s team results in 1992. But, hey, Pakistan has not made it to the semi-finals this time and if you are sad that the eerie coincidence is over, well here is a fresh one. This is much more interesting perhaps.

India is all set to take on Newzealand on July 9th and this brings back memories of yet another semi-final between the two outfits. This is all about the U-19 World Cup Semifinal match held in Malaysia back in 2008, which was between India and NewZealand.

India was led by Virat Kohli and New Zealand by Kane Williamson back in 2008 and they are doing the same job, after 11 years. Here is how they looked back then.

During 2008 under 19 world cup semifinal, India beat New Zealand by 3 wickets. India was lead by Kohli.

New Zealand was lead by Williamson. Both going to face off each other in 2019 Odi world cup semifinal, again as captains of their respective countries. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Y6IP91U0QJ — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2019

Kohli delivered a tight spell of 7 overs and gave away only 27 runs with two wickets(including Williamson). He also scored an important 43 with the bat.

Not just that, Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee also participated in the U-19 semis. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who helped India trump New Zealand by 3 wickets with an all-around man of the match performance, had taken the important wicket of Kane Williamson too.

Can the India team repeat history in 2019? On Current form, they might well do it…