ICC World Cup: India to face New Zealand tomorrow

In cricket, the two-time champion India will face New Zealand in the first semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Old Trafford in Manchester tomorrow. The winners will enter the final clash of the cricket world cup.

The India versus New Zealand match in the league stage was dropped due to heavy rain and both the teams shared a point each. India has suffered only one defeat in the league stage and it was against the hosts England. India has entered the semi-final as group champion as ranking top in the 10 team group list.

New Zealand has entered the semi-finals in the fourth place behind India, Australia, and England. They have lost three games in the league stage against Australia, England, and Pakistan and entered overtaking Pakistan on the basis of net run-rate.

The match will start at Indian time at 3 pm.