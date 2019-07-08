ISRO released the images of ‘Chadrayaan 2’

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released the photos of its prestigious satellite ‘Chandrayaan’. The ISRO will launch the ‘Chadrayaan’ from Sriharikota on July 15.

The satellite, a lander named’Vikram’ and a moon rover named ‘Prgyaan’ will be launched by using GSLV Mark 3. The ‘Chadrayaan’ 2 mission contains ‘Chandrayaan’ satellite, a lander named’Vikram’ and a moon rover named ‘Prgyaan’. The ISRO has spent around 1000 crore rupees. The ‘Chandrayaan’ will land on the moon on September first week.

The ‘Pragyaan’ rover will make experiments and excavate on the southern pole of the moon. The ‘Chandrayaan’ satellite weighs around 3.8 tonnes. The weight is equivalent to the weight of eight elephants.

The lander weighing 1471 kilograms will register the temperature on the surface of the moon and also will record the movement of the moon. The ‘Pragyaan’ rover has the facility to test the soil of the moon and has equipped with cameras.

The ISRO chairman revealed to a national media that the specialty of the ‘chandrayaan’ is its soft landing on the surface of the moon.

The launching of ‘Chandrayaan’ will make India the fourth country in India. to land a spacecraft on Moon. The Chandrayaan 2 consists of an orbiter, Lander and a Rover al, equipped with instruments to scientifically y study the Moon.