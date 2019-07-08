Lionel Messi Could Face a Two Year Ban! Here is Why

Lionel Messi fans around the world could be in for a huge shock. The Argentinan star could face a 2-year ban for accusing the organizers and referees at the Copa América of “corruption” when he spoke in the mixed zone after Argentina beat Chile 2-1.

And although Argentina got bronze after winning 2-1, he did not go up to the podium to receive his medal, instead of slamming CONMEBOL and accusing them of biased in favour of Brazil.

The Copa [America] is set up for Brazil. Hopefully, the referees and the VAR won’t influence things and they let Peru compete, but I think that’s unlikely,” he said.

Messi had also said ‘bulls**t’ refereeing after he received a straight red for his altercation with Gary Medel.

Messi’s comments could land him in serious trouble with severe punishment from CONMEBOL, whose rules prohibit insulting in any means or manner CONMEBOL, its institutions or personnel.

Messi could face a ban of up to two years, which would see him miss not just the qualification for World Cup Qatar 2022, but also the Copa América 2020 in Argentina and Colombia. For a star who is struggling to repeat his heroics in the club matches for his national side, that could be tragic.