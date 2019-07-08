Man Divorces his Wife by Talaq, Court Takes Stern Action

A Muslim man apparently had no respect for the bill the central government passed against Triple Talaq and went about giving his wife a talaq note, to divorce her. Alappuzha Cheif judicial Magistrate A.M Basheer considered the case filed by the victim, a resident of Mannanchery in Alappuzha, Kerala and ordered that the assets of the man’s parents should be attached.

Shammas, a resident of Aryad South had married the victim on 2018 January 1. He is employed abroad and he, along with his parents have been forcing the victim to quit the marriage. She was even physically tortured. But the woman refused to succumb and Shammas found no other way, so he sent the Talaq note.

The woman approached the court demanding the gold (27 pavan), 3 Lakhs Rupees she had given to him and also Rs 15 Lakhs as a means for living.