Muslims’ hardships in China: US Senators criticize Microsoft

American politicians alleged that Microsoft has a role in the torturing of Muslims in China. Marko Rubio, a senator from Florida urged the techno giant to turn away from the human rights violating activities.

The allegations are raised against Microsoft Research Asia in Beijing. The leaders pointed out the studies conducted by Microsoft along with the National University of Defence Technology which would help them exercise control over the citizens.

The Uyghurs Muslims residing in the Xinjiang region in Western China are the victims of the surveillance. Chinese technological experimentation is being done in these areas. The Chinese leaders say that these groups are a threat to the security of the nation. Facial recognition cameras are being used here, the smartphones are monitored and the people are asked to keep away their relatives and friends. They are restrained from criticizing the Communist Party of China. Even though not imprisoned their camps look like prisons.

The US Senators criticize that Microsoft gives full support for China in this inhuman surveillance. Microsoft, however, denied the allegation. They said that the company took part in the project t o know more about the technology. The American technological giants are competing to get a monopoly in Artificial Intelligence. Once the AI dawns, many companies will be outdated.