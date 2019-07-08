Latest NewsInternational

Muslims’ hardships in China: US Senators criticize Microsoft

Jul 8, 2019, 04:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

American politicians alleged that Microsoft has a role in the torturing of Muslims in China. Marko Rubio, a senator from Florida urged the techno giant to turn away from the human rights violating activities.

The allegations are raised against Microsoft Research Asia in Beijing. The leaders pointed out the studies conducted by Microsoft along with the National University of Defence Technology which would help them exercise control over the citizens.

The Uyghurs Muslims residing in the Xinjiang region in Western China are the victims of the surveillance.  Chinese technological experimentation is being done in these areas. The Chinese leaders say that these groups are a threat to the security of the nation. Facial recognition cameras are being used here, the smartphones are monitored and the people are asked to keep away their relatives and friends. They are restrained from criticizing the Communist Party of China. Even though not imprisoned their camps look like prisons.

The US Senators criticize that Microsoft gives full support for China in this inhuman surveillance. Microsoft, however, denied the allegation. They said that the company took part in the project t o know more about the technology. The American technological giants are competing to get a monopoly in Artificial Intelligence. Once the AI dawns, many companies will be outdated.

Tags

Related Articles

Sabarimala Legislation: Sabarimala Karma Samiti criticizes BJP

Jul 4, 2019, 05:43 pm IST
brinda and surendran

BJP Leader K Surendran Questions Brinda Karat’s Commitment Towards Protecting Women’s Rights

Sep 4, 2018, 12:40 pm IST

Karnataka Govt hikes tax rates on Petrol and Diesel

Jan 4, 2019, 08:52 pm IST
PM.Modi wellcomed Macron with a warm hug

Amid TDP-BJP tussle, Prime Minister Modi passes a message to Andhra

Mar 9, 2018, 07:17 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close