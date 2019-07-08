Physical therapist molests patient while treating

Duabi Court of First Instance will consider the case of a physical therapist who was allegedly misbehaved to a patient while treatment. The incident took place on May 5.

As per the court records, the physical therapist aged 38 while giving treatment to an Arab woman who was aged 45, started touching her inappropriately and amidst her resistance, he misbehaved and kissed her.

As the woman pushed him away he left the room. Later when the victim sends a message asking the reason for misbehaving he confessed that he was attracted to her as she was beautiful.

the public prosecution has also attached a copy of the message of the accused in which he admits that he was attracted to the victim as she is beautiful.