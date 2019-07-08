Sexual Assault Case:Binoy Kodiyeri appear at Mumbai police team

Binoy Kodiyeri has appeared before the Mumbai police special investigation team at Oshiwara police station in the sexual assault case registered against him. Earlier in the last week, the Oshiwara Court has granted Binoy Kodiyeri a conditional bail.

The court has asked Binoy to appear every Monday before the investigating officer for a month. The court also instructed to give blood samples if the police ask for it for conducting a DNA test.

The police will interrogate Binoy regarding the proofs that the girl has submitted against him.