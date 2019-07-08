KeralaLatest News

Sexual Assault Case:Binoy Kodiyeri appear at Mumbai police team

Jul 8, 2019, 01:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Binoy Kodiyeri has appeared before the Mumbai police special investigation team at Oshiwara police station in the sexual assault case registered against him. Earlier in the last week, the Oshiwara Court has granted Binoy Kodiyeri a conditional bail.

The court has asked Binoy to appear every Monday before the investigating officer for a month. The court also instructed to give blood samples if the police ask for it for conducting a DNA test.

The police will interrogate Binoy regarding the proofs that the girl has submitted against him.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP Demands President’s Rule in Kerala

Jan 7, 2019, 02:17 pm IST

Grenade blast killed an Army jawan and a man in Kashmir

Jun 16, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Namo Impact ; Gujarat is still safe in the hands of BJP : lotus bloomed in HP

Dec 18, 2017, 12:07 pm IST

IMD released Cyclone and Heavy Rain Alert For Odisha

Oct 9, 2018, 04:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close