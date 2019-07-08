Virat Kohli and Anushka Sarma Try Kerala Cuisines. Check this Out

Virat Kohli has had a good World Cup so far. He has led the team well, scored 5 consecutive fifties, but the benchmark for the World’s best batsman is different and quite a lot of fans want him to smash big hundreds. With semi-finals to be played against New Zealand on July 9th, Kohli can be expected to fire. Well, ahead of the match, Indian captain and his wife Anushka Sarma was seen in a Kerala Restaurant in England.

The couple left to Manchester from leads after having Thali meals, Masala Dosa and Appam and Egg roast from the Restaurant. The ‘Tharavad’ hotel which is run by Malayalis and is etched in a typical Malayali style has pretty much all the Kerala cuisines available to its customers.

Kohli and Anushka Sarma reached the hotel by 7 pm, much to the amazement and shock of the employees there. The couple sat just like any other ordinary customer and the special ‘Karanavar’ Masala Dosa is what he ordered first.

Kohli had been to this hotel twice before and had decided then that he would take his wife here someday.