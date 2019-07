2 People lost their lives in a bus accident at Koppam in Palakkad. The accident took place as a bus collided with a motorbike at Vanduthara in Koppam Mulayankkavu road.

Jazir aged 21 and Shaheen Shah aged 20 have died. The bus coming from Mulayankkavu side collided with a bike coming in the opposite direction. The bus which lost the control skidded into a paddy field nearby.