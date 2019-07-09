Bangladesh army to tie up with Tata

Bangladesh army will include Tata’s SUV vehicle Hexa, making it the first of its kind deal with the motor giant. The booking is for four-wheel drive model 200 SUVs.

The order was won after facing tough competition from other SUV vehicles. Reports say that the vehicle with security modification will be handed over immediately.

Bangladesh is a key market for Tata. The motor company is involved in social activities as well. Sujan Roy, International Business Head of Tata Motors said that they were honored by the deal with the army.

Tata motor’s passenger vehicles are available in the Bangladesh market since 2012. Tata Indigo, Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon have found a huge market in the country just like in India.