Bengaluru deputy commissioner booked for accepting shocking amount as bribe ; Details Inside

The Special Investigation Team has arrest the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner BM VijayShankar over the allegation that he took a bribe o 1.5 crore from the founder and Managing director of IMA Mohammad Manosoor Khan.

During our investigation, we found that Vijayshankar had taken Rs 1.5 crore through the village accountant to give a clearance certificate to a Central agency investigating the scam,” deputy commissioner of police Girish, an investigating officer, reportedly said.

When LC Nagaraj and Manjunath were interrogated the Name of Deputy Commissioner surfaced.

Bengaluru north assistant commissioner of police, LC Nagaraj, along with a village accountant, Manjunath, was arrested based on a similar issue last week. The official had taken a bribe from the prime accused Mansoor Khan through the village accountant.