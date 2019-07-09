Latest NewsIndia

‘BJP selects Chief Ministers in bar’, criticizes Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jul 9, 2019, 05:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Senior Congress leader and party leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad came with severe criticizing BJP as the political situation in Karnataka is worsening. BJP’s hands are behind the political crisis in Karnataka. BJP appoints Cheif ministers in the bar, he said.

BJP has earlier played the same game in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. It was B.S.Yediyurappa’s assistant who transferred the Congress rebels to Mumbai. BJP has hijacked Congress MLA’s. The independent MLA H.Nagesh, who resigned yesterday has revealed it, Azad said.

Earlier Karnataka Congress leader D.K.Shivakumar has also accused that the BJP has hijacked the Congress MLA’s.

The JD(S)- Congress alliance government in Karnataka has lost its majority as many MLA’s has quit the party.

Tags

Related Articles

Microsoft granted unique patent for controling apps for brain control device

Jan 17, 2018, 02:53 pm IST

High Court directs police to file case against these popular actors

Sep 23, 2017, 08:29 pm IST

Actor Prakash Raj Booked For Violating Poll Code in Bengaluru

Mar 22, 2019, 02:11 pm IST

Girl mutilated man’s genitals to save herself

May 20, 2017, 09:01 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close