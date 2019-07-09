‘BJP selects Chief Ministers in bar’, criticizes Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader and party leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad came with severe criticizing BJP as the political situation in Karnataka is worsening. BJP’s hands are behind the political crisis in Karnataka. BJP appoints Cheif ministers in the bar, he said.

BJP has earlier played the same game in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. It was B.S.Yediyurappa’s assistant who transferred the Congress rebels to Mumbai. BJP has hijacked Congress MLA’s. The independent MLA H.Nagesh, who resigned yesterday has revealed it, Azad said.

Earlier Karnataka Congress leader D.K.Shivakumar has also accused that the BJP has hijacked the Congress MLA’s.

The JD(S)- Congress alliance government in Karnataka has lost its majority as many MLA’s has quit the party.