Commodity Market: Gold and silver price declined

Jul 9, 2019, 04:56 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver have declined. The price of gold was declined by around 600 rupees.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was declined by $ 1,394.38 an ounce. In the Indian market, in New Delhi gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity slipped down by Rs.600 to reach at Rs.34,870 and Rs.34,700 per 10 gram respectively. But the price of sovereign gold remained firm Rs.27,300 per 8 gram.

The price of silver also declined today. In the international market, silver was trading lower at $ 15.08 an ounce. In India, the price silver price was declined by Rs.48 to reach at Rs.38,900 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery also fell down by Rs.93 to reach Rs.38,000 per kilo. The price of silver coins remained steady at Rs.81,000 for buying and Rs.82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

