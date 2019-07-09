Father V.P.Joseph, the director of ‘Krupasanam’ meditation center in Alappuzha was hospitalized. He was admitted to the Sahrudaya hospital in Alappuzha. He was admitted to the hospital due to fever.

The meditation center has been stirred controversy as many intellectuals and social activists have come forward criticizing it for spreading blind-beliefes and superstitions. The daily published by the centr’Krupasanam’ is full of Thanksgiving messages in which people claim that even reported dead were came to back life after laying above the daily and many have claimed that incurable diseases were cured after eating the daily.

Recently a woman was admitted to hospital after she ate the daily by mixing it in the food. her mother has mixed the daily in food. A teacher of Pattanakkadu school has given the daily among students to get high marks has aroused the wrath of people.