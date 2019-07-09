“Feeling very stressed and nervous before shooting the nude scene”,reveals Amala Paul

Talking about the trailer of filmmaker Rathnakumar’s Aadai that portrays Amala Paul’s character as an impulsive party animal and features a controversial nude scene, the actress was reported saying, “There will always be people who will judge the film before watching it. We can’t do anything about it. It was an honest attempt. It is a true film, and each film has its own destiny. So, who cares?”

The director Rathna Kumar had discussed wearing a body suit in the nude scene and she had told him not to worry about it.However, on the day of filming, Amala was tense. She was anxious to know about what is happening on the sets, who were all going to be there, and if there was security.

“It was a relatively closed set. There were only 15 people on the sets. I wouldn’t have done the scene if I didn’t trust the crew,” Amala Paul said.

“I was telling my manager that I wanted to quit the industry because the synopsis I was receiving from filmmakers all felt like a lie. The concepts were simple. Like a rape victim, her struggling against the odds and gaining revenge, or a wife who supports her husband endlessly, or a sacrificial mother. They were heroine-centric… but I had no interest to be a part of these lies,” Amala Paul said.

After the teaser of ‘Aadai’ went viral last month, many celebrities like actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and did Karan Johar praised Amal Paul. But she was also thrown out of Vijay Sethupathi movie for her appearance in ‘Aadai’ for which she lashed out against the negative mentality in the cinema world.