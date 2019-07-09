Govt to provide certificates to people travelling with cow, says Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath said that if a person takes any cow from one place to another, then the Gau Seva Aayog should provide him a certificate, and take responsibility for his security arrangements so that incidents like mob lynching do not happen.

The CM further directed the officials concerned to ensure that cow shelters are made self-reliant so that farmers do not abandon their unproductive cattle.

The chief minister who was in meeting with Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department expressed displeasure over the lack of facilities in the Aayog. He highlighted the need for the facilities to be provided by the administration at the earliest.