Latest NewsIndia

Govt to provide certificates to people travelling with cow, says Yogi Adityanath

Jul 9, 2019, 08:18 am IST
Less than a minute

CM Yogi Adityanath said that if a person takes any cow from one place to another, then the Gau Seva Aayog should provide him a certificate, and take responsibility for his security arrangements so that incidents like mob lynching do not happen.

The CM further directed the officials concerned to ensure that cow shelters are made self-reliant so that farmers do not abandon their unproductive cattle.

The chief minister who was in meeting with Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department expressed displeasure over the lack of facilities in the Aayog. He highlighted the need for the facilities to be provided by the administration at the earliest.

Tags

Related Articles

Thiruvananthapuram prepares to witness lunar eclipse

Jan 18, 2018, 03:47 pm IST

Pakistan want good relations with India, says Imran Khan

Jul 26, 2018, 07:53 pm IST

Party drug seized from Mumbai airport, accused arrested

Jan 1, 2018, 09:44 am IST

Indian man arrested for defrauding and stealing data of Dubai education group

Sep 12, 2018, 08:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close