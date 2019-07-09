Heavy Rain hits Washington: White house basement flooded

The capital city of the United States of America Washington is facing a flash flood as the heavy rain continues in the city. The official residence of US president ‘White House’ is also facing a flood threat.

The US media reported that the basement offices in the white houses were flooded with water. A video of this was also released.

The daily life in the city was badly affected in the heavy rain. Train and road transport has been disturbed in the flood. The heavy rain also affected power distribution. The National Archives and Museum were closed due to flood.

White House is leaking pic.twitter.com/rmfQBDiyCk — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 8, 2019

The National Archives Building in Washington, DC, is closed today due to electrical outages. The Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights–along with all of the permanently valuable records stored in the building–are safe and not in any danger. pic.twitter.com/aGWOie0BjC — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) July 8, 2019

#DCsBravest have removed several occupants to safety from cars in high water at 15th St and Constitution Ave NW. pic.twitter.com/MKXSMJzsua — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 8, 2019

update: going to need a canoe to get out of here anytime soon ???? pic.twitter.com/7aFDV8u8Sg — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 8, 2019

A number of roads are impassable, Amtrak has suspended service south of D.C., DASH buses are suspended, even the White House basement is flooding. https://t.co/UkQIx6AQbG pic.twitter.com/RBabFTXwfx — DCist (@DCist) July 8, 2019