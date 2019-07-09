Latest NewsInternational

Heavy Rain hits Washington: White house basement flooded

Jul 9, 2019, 02:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

The capital city of the United States of America Washington is facing a flash flood as the heavy rain continues in the city. The official residence of US president ‘White House’ is also facing a flood threat.

The US media reported that the basement offices in the white houses were flooded with water. A video of this was also released.

The daily life in the city was badly affected in the heavy rain. Train and road transport has been disturbed in the flood. The heavy rain also affected power distribution. The National Archives and Museum were closed due to flood.

Tags

Related Articles

Isagarh_June3

BJP leader threatens Govt officer , video goes viral on social medias

Jun 3, 2018, 06:33 am IST

Heavy rain affects thousands

Dec 23, 2018, 08:49 pm IST

Congress supporters clash over “Biryani’, 9 arrested

Apr 7, 2019, 10:41 am IST

See these 7 smartphones which failed to attract in 2017

Dec 21, 2017, 06:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close