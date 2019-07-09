Heavy Rain: ‘Yellow Alert’ declared in Kerala for today and tomorrow

The authorities have declared a ‘Yellow alert’ in the state for today and tomorrow. The alert has been declared in four districts. The yellow alert has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Kozhikode districts. The government also urged people to be cautious as there is a chance of heavy rain in Malappuram and Kannur districts on tomorrow.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also urged the fishermen to not go for fishing in the sea as there is a possibility for heavy and strong wind.

The national Oceanographic study center has informed that there may occur s 2.5 to 3.2 meter high tides in the Kerala shore on tomorrow night.