IND VS NZ; Play abandoned, Match defers to reserve day

New Zealand have won the toss and have elected to bat first because of the overcast conditions in the first semi-final match.

The toss was vital since the pitch is favoring the batsman, and all the teams have won all its five matches while batting first.

Coming to changes in the playing XI, for New Zealand, speedster Lockie Ferguson comes back after sustaining a hamstring injury and replaces Tim Southee. While, india have also made one change – They brought on Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Kuldeep Yadav.