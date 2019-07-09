KeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSSports

IND vs NZ; Rain stops play ; What will happen if India-New Zealand semi-final gets washed out?

Jul 9, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
If the game is washed out, it’ll be played on Wednesday, which is considered to be the ‘reserve day’.
If the match is washed out on reserve day too, India will automatically qualify for the final as they have more points than New Zealand in league stage.

New Zealand have won the toss and have elected to bat first because of the overcast conditions in the first semi-final match.

The toss was vital since the pitch is favouring the batsman, and all the teams have won all its five matches while batting first.

