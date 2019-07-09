Latest NewsNEWS

Indian tariffs on American products “no longer acceptable” says Trump

Jul 9, 2019, 09:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

US President Donald Trump on tTuesday claimed that India has long had a ” field day” putting tariffs on American products and asserted that American products and such practices are ” no longer acceptable”.

President Trump, championing his ‘America First’ policy has been a vocal critic of India for levying “tremendously high” duties on US products, has described the country as a “tariff king”.

“India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Tags

Related Articles

Muslims end Ramadan fast in front of Trump Tower

Jun 2, 2017, 07:36 pm IST

Hotness warning!! See Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s latest magazine cover pic

Mar 20, 2018, 08:16 pm IST
Sridevi & RGV

‘Stone-hearted’ RGV emotional side shocks Sridevi’s fans

Feb 27, 2018, 06:51 am IST

Top Bollywood actresses in their stylish Gym Look: See Pics

Nov 28, 2018, 02:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close