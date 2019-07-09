Indian tariffs on American products “no longer acceptable” says Trump

US President Donald Trump on tTuesday claimed that India has long had a ” field day” putting tariffs on American products and asserted that American products and such practices are ” no longer acceptable”.

President Trump, championing his ‘America First’ policy has been a vocal critic of India for levying “tremendously high” duties on US products, has described the country as a “tariff king”.

“India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.