Mohanlal shares the new look of ‘Ittimani’

Jul 9, 2019, 08:55 pm IST
A new look of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the film ‘Ittimani Made In China’ has become viral in social media. In the photo, Mohanlal has been seen with a Chineses mustache and a special type of beard and wearing a peculiar Chinese dress. Mohanlal himself has shared the photo in social media.

The shooting for the film is progressing In China. Honey Rose plays the female lead in the film. Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar is also playing a main role in the film. The film is directed by debutant directors Jiby and Joju. The fil is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

Ittymaani Made In China

Gepostet von Mohanlal am Montag, 8. Juli 2019

