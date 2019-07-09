Latest NewsNEWS

“Our MLA’s fell into the trap of BJP “says Siddaramaiah

Jul 9, 2019, 06:33 pm IST
The veteran Congress Leader Siddaramaih on Tuesday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah . He has asserted that they are the ones who has caused the political crisis in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah said the BJP MLA were being lured by the BJP on orders of PM Modi and Amit Shah after addressing the press conference held at a congress Legislative Party meet over MLA rebellion.

“Only on their direction, the BJP in Karnataka is making efforts to destabilize the government. This is against democracy,” the CLP leader said.

Siddaramaiah accused rebel MLAs of “colluding” against the party and demanded a legal actions against them.

“Our MLAs fell into the trap of BJP. Don’t know if they have understood the provision of law. Anti defection law,” Siddaramaiah said at the presser.

