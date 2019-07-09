Pakistan Cricket Analyst Blames BJP For Mohammad Shami’s Exclusion from the Match Against Srilanka

You got to think of this as a new low for cricket analysis.

The Indian cricket team is marching ahead strongly in this World Cup and India’s three fast bowlers have been key to their success. India would have wanted to try Bhuvaneswar before heading to semi-finals and preferred him over Shami in the match against Srilanka. Also, it was important that Shami is rested well.

Yuzvendra Chahal, one of India’s other vital cog was rested too in the match against Srilanka. But none of that logic came into the way of Pakistan Cricket analyst who blamed BJP for Shami’s exclusion. I mean, nobody knows how the Cricket management is in Pakistan but in India, political leadership doesn’t get a say in who should play!

I wouldn’t have dropped(Shami). The bowler who has picked 14 wickets in only three matches (4 matches). You’ve benched him suddenly. He was also approaching a record. He would’ve also come in top two or three in the leading wicket-takers’ list. I can’t understand. I think there is pressure on the team to bench Shami. I think BJP’s agenda of not letting the Muslims progress is the reason for Shami being benched,” he said.(as quoted by Times Now) Watch the video here:

VIDEO: India rested Shami yesterday against Sri Lanka on Modi's order as he doesn't want Muslims to play for team and break records – Pakistan's cricket analysts pic.twitter.com/BVv2bLwpUD — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 7, 2019

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq had stressed the Muslim identity of Shami in a discussion. hailed ‘musalman’ Shami’s effort while accusing the other bowlers of not giving their best in India’s defeat against England.

It is quite unfortunate that religion is brought into a sport which is played in the right spirit.