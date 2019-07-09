Pop singer Honey Singh booked for ‘vulgar’ lyrics

The Punjab police have booked the renowned Indian pop singer Honey Singh and music producer Bhushan Kumar on the charge of ‘vulgar’ lyrics against women.

The Punjab police took action against the singer after the Punjab State Women Commission asked it to take action. The Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati had written to the DGP and home secretary and IG demanding strict action against the singer for using abusive language against women in his latest song. The Commission has also asked the police to submit a report on the issue by July 14.

The singer has been charged under IPC section 294 (punishment for obscene song and act), 509 (Punishment for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women), and 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in an electronic form).